Dueling Pianos show at The Lodge

Nurses Helping Nurses, a division of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, will hold a Dueling Pianos show at 7 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020, at the Two Elk Event Center at The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston. The show features two “dueling” musicians from Madison’s Piano Fondue sharing a unique blend of musical styles.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. In addition to the great music, there will be a cash bar and raffles for everyone to enjoy. This event is meant for ages 21 and older.
Tickets for this event are $25 each and a limited number of tickets are available at the registration desk at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston and online through the calendar of events at milebluff.com. There are a limited number of VIP tables available for this high-energy event for pre-purchase.
If interested in making this a weekend away, The Lodge is offering rooms at a discounted rate. Mention Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation's Dueling Pianos event when registering.
For more information and reservations, call 608-847-1495.