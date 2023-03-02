Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, has rescheduled its Dueling Pianos show at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., from April 22 to April 29 at the The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston. The all-request variety show features two “dueling” musicians from Madison’s Piano Fondue sharing a unique blend of musical styles.

There will be refreshments, a cash bar and raffles. This event is meant for ages 21 and older. Proceeds support Mile Bluff patients as they use the new Birthing Center, and new Infusion & Wound Center.

Tickets for this event are $40 each and include appetizers. Tickets are available at the registration desk at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston and online at milebluff.com/piano.

If interested in making this a weekend away, The Lodge is offering rooms at a discounted rate. Mention Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s Dueling Pianos event when registering.

For more information or to purchase a table, call 608-847-2735.