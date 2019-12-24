Dueling Pianos to be held Jan. 11

Dueling Pianos will be held at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Two Elk Event Center at The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston. The show features two “dueling” musicians from Madison’s Piano Fondue. They will share a unique blend of musical styles. In addition to the great music, there will be a cash bar and raffles. This event is meant for those older than the age of 21.

Tickets for this event are $25 each and a limited number of tickets are now available at the registration desk at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. Tickets can also be purchased online through the calendar of events at milebluff.com.

This event is brought to you by Nurses Helping Nurses, a division of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation. All proceeds from this event will go toward tuition reimbursement for Mile Bluff nurses who are pursuing further education.

For more information, call 608-847-1495.