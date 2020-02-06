Duff to speak at Badger Museum

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Alison Duff of the United States Dairy Forage Research Center will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at The Museum of Badger Army Ammunition, located at the former main gateway to the plant on Highway 12.

The staff of the research center have managed land within the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant since 1980. Scientists and support personnel investigate ways to improve the economic and environmental sustainability of dairy farming. Duff will discuss its research programs and plans for the future.