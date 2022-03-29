The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library of Baraboo and the First United Methodist Church of Baraboo will host a free Piano Duet Concert featuring Zach Ott and Gretchen Roltgen at 6:30 p.m. April 21 at the church, 615 Broadway St., Baraboo. They will play an eclectic selection of pieces arranged for two performers at one piano.
DUO PERFORMS PIANO DUET CONCERT
