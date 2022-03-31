 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
During National Library Week April 3-9, connect with a library

During National Library Week April 3-9, connect with a library

On school visit days, Kari Preuss, director at Elroy Public Library, finds unique ways to interact with kids, for example “Mr. Lari.”

 EPL/Contributed

Area libraries continue to go above and beyond to keep communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources and collections. April 3-9, is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect With Your Library,” a slogan that promotes libraries as places where community members can connect to one another, where users can connect to broadband or public computer stations, and where anyone can connect with countless resources and trusted sources of information.

Public libraries offer a wide array of programs, classes, and services that are available in person or from the comfort of home, including book clubs, children's activities, tools and resources for jobseekers and business owners, book and material selection assistance, and online subscription service access.

This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library in person or online or following them on social media.

For more information and to connect with a local library, visit wrlsweb.org/find-my-library.

