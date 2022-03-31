During National Library Week April 3-9, connect with a library

Area libraries continue to go above and beyond to keep communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources and collections. April 3-9, is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect With Your Library,” a slogan that promotes libraries as places where community members can connect to one another, where users can connect to broadband or public computer stations, and where anyone can connect with countless resources and trusted sources of information.