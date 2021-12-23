 Skip to main content
Durward's Glen extends light show

Durward's Glen, W11876 McLeisch Road, Baraboo, has extended its drive-thru "Glow in the Glen'' lights show from 5-7 p.m. through Jan. 2. On Christmas Eve, from 5 p.m. to midnight, with Mass at 11 p.m.

All donations, $5 per car, go to the Saving the Barn fund.

