DYRUD NAMED OPTIMIST STUDENT OF THE MONTH

The Sauk Prairie Optimist Student of the Month for March is Samantha Dyrud, a senior at Sauk Prairie High School. She takes part in a dance troupe locally and in Madison. She plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Madison to earn a bachelor of fine arts. From left, SPHS assistant principal Shane Been, parents Jeff and Fawn Dyrud, Samantha Dyrud, and SP Optimist president Bart Mauch on March 2.

 ELLEN PAUL/Contributed

