Eagle Days goes virtual

Sponsors of Bald Eagle Watching Days are planning to go virtual in January 2021.

Though eagles might concentrate in groups in winter, with the likely continuation of Covid-19, people should not. In lieu of gathering, plans are underway to develop virtual programming and events featuring the wintering bald eagles in the Sauk Prairie area.

The planned virtual program will feature eagles along the Wisconsin River, provide experts to answer questions and show eagle watchers how they can safely visit the area and see the birds themselves.

For more information, call John Keefe at 608-963-2880, or email keefe@uwalumni.com.