 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagle Days goes virtual
0 comments

Eagle Days goes virtual

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sponsors of Bald Eagle Watching Days are planning to go virtual in January 2021.

Though eagles might concentrate in groups in winter, with the likely continuation of Covid-19, people should not. In lieu of gathering, plans are underway to develop virtual programming and events featuring the wintering bald eagles in the Sauk Prairie area.

The planned virtual program will feature eagles along the Wisconsin River, provide experts to answer questions and show eagle watchers how they can safely visit the area and see the birds themselves.

For more information, call John Keefe at 608-963-2880, or email keefe@uwalumni.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News