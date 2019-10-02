Early release Wednesday program held at library

First early release Wednesday program held Sept. 18 at Ruth Culver Community Library featured a live pony named Lexy belonging to the Millers and a Breyer horse giveaway. Pictured, from front to back, are Rhylan Muller, Kyra Muller, Robin Miller, Hannah Miller, Rafe Miller.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)