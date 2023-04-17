The Friends of Devil's Lake State Park, S5975 Park Road, Baraboo, will host Earth Day events on Saturday.

An adopt-a-highway workday park cleanup is planned from 4-6 p.m., meet at the Steinke Basin to participate. Bring gloves, boots, a snack, and water.

Food trucks will be available from 6-8 p.m. at the north shore.

A torch lit hike from 8-10 p.m. with frog trivia, meet at the north shore Rock Elm Shelter.

Park staff will light a two-mile path from the north shore parking area to the Northern Lights Campground. Bring family, friends, or a leashed canine friend. Warm up by the campfire and enjoy a campfire sing-along with "Campfire Kevin," pick-up trivia card at the shelter prior to the hike.

This event is free, but a valid admission vehicle sticker is required. Purchase a sticker at the Visitor's Center in advance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily or on the day of, at the self-serve kiosk.

For more information or to RSVP, visit friendsofdevilslake.org/events or email info@friendsofdevilslake.org.