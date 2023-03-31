The Friends of Devil's Lake State Park will host an Earth Day Torch Lit Hike from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22, meet at the north shore Rock Elm Shelter, Devil's Lake State Park, S5975 Park Road, Baraboo.

Park staff will light a two-mile path from the north shore parking area to the Northern Lights Campground. Bring family, friends, or a leashed canine friend. Warm up by the campfire and enjoy a campfire sing-along with "Campfire Kevin."

This event is free, but a valid admission vehicle sticker is required. Purchase a sticker at the Visitor's Center in advance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily or on the day of, at the self-serve kiosk.

For more information or to RSVP, visit friendsofdevilslake.org/events or email info@friendsofdevilslake.org.