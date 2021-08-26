 Skip to main content
Eastbound Hwy. 82 nighttime closures scheduled
Eastbound Highway 82 at the Hwy. 90/94 Mauston interchange, exit 69, will be closed and detoured for four nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Aug. 30-Sept. 3. Workers will start construction of a temporary bridge structure over Hwy. 82 for use during the upcoming interchange reconstruction project.

All interchange ramps will remain open during the nighttime closures. The posted detour route for eastbound Hwy. 82 traffic will use eastbound Hwy. 90/94 to Lyndon Station.

Hwy. 82 in both directions will have intermittent daytime lane closures during the work.

Businesses and residents should be aware that there will be noise and dust associated with this work and steps will be taken to minimize those effects. All work is weather dependent and subject to change

For more information, visit 511wi.gov.

