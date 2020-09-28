Easterseals hosts virtual 5k, drive-thru pancake breakfast

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Easterseals Wisconsin Camp’s annual Run, Ramble, & Roll 5k fundraiser will be held virtually with registration now open through Oct. 11. Participants have two weeks to complete the 5k.

Tickets include a t-shirt mailed directly to registered participants, a Spotify or Apple Music playlist and runner’s bib emailed to participants and access to a private Facebook group with activities and surprises.

Participating pets also need to be registered and will receive a bandana. Cost is $5-$35. Register at eastersealswisconsin.com/ticket.

The annual pancake breakfast has been changed to a drive-thru format set for 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at Camp Wawbeek, 1450 Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells. Place orders at eastersealswisconsin.com/ticket. Cost: $5-$30, menu, includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce, drink, available in Family Pack, Individual, and Kid’s Meal options.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Rachel Reichhoff, director of Development at 608-237-1370 or email rreichhoff@eastersealswisconsin.com.