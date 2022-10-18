Economic Outlook Roundtable planned for Thursday

The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Wisconsin Economic Outlook Roundtable with Department of Revenue secretary Peter Barca, chief economist John Koskinen, and senior economist Emily Camfield, from 1-2 p.m. On Thursday in room BRB-A104 at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville/Baraboo-Sauk County, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo.
Barca will highlight recent state business initiatives, while Koskinen and Camfield will present the latest information on the Wisconsin Economic Outlook, including data on employment levels, personal income, wages and sales tax revenue. The meeting will conclude with a business and economic development roundtable discussion with key stakeholders.
For more information, call 608-356-8333.