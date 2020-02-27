Edward Jones earns spot on top list

For the 21st time, Edward Jones is named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Magazine. Edward Jones took the No. 7 spot on the list, the 16th year the firm has ranked in the top 10, according to a Feb. 20 press release.

More than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job were evaluated. Rankings are based on employee feedback. Workplaces are recognized for including all employees, regardless of their role in the organization. Edward Jones also was ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials, Parents and in the Financial Services and Insurance industry by Great Place to Work and Fortune in 2019.