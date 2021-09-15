Edward Rudolph family celebrates 50th reunion

On Aug. 7, at the home of Carl Jr. and Joleen (Moriarity) Householder, there were 60 descendants of Edward George and Anna Marie (May) Rudolph at the annual family reunion. It was the first time in 50 years of reunions that it rained all day.

Edward and Anna Rudolph had eight daughters and one son who are all now gone. The eight sisters decided they needed to get together more than just at funerals so, they started the family gathering the first Sunday in August 1971. It has continued on the first Saturday in August through this year. The eight sisters were Mary Ann (Lina Edgerton), Elizabeth Frances (John Householder), Veronica (Ferdinand Treml), Julia Margaret (William Hittich), Martha Margaret (Walter Edgerton), Anna Julia (Foster Riddle), Frances Catherine (Joseph Kreppel), and Edna Eva (John LaRose). Their only son Edward Hugh Rudolph passed in 1964.