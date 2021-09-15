Edward Rudolph family celebrates 50th reunion

On Aug. 7, at the home of Carl Jr. and Joleen (Moriarity) Householder, there were 60 descendants of Edward George and Anna Marie (May) Rudolph at the annual family reunion. It was the first time in 50 years of reunions that it rained all day.
Edward and Anna Rudolph had eight daughters and one son who are all now gone. The eight sisters decided they needed to get together more than just at funerals so, they started the family gathering the first Sunday in August 1971. It has continued on the first Saturday in August through this year. The eight sisters were Mary Ann (Lina Edgerton), Elizabeth Frances (John Householder), Veronica (Ferdinand Treml), Julia Margaret (William Hittich), Martha Margaret (Walter Edgerton), Anna Julia (Foster Riddle), Frances Catherine (Joseph Kreppel), and Edna Eva (John LaRose). Their only son Edward Hugh Rudolph passed in 1964.
Those in attendance for the 50th reunion included Joe Kreppel of McHenry, Illinois; Ralph and Sue Householder of Plainfield, Illinois; Kevin Householder of Niles, Illinois; Brian, Tiffany, Asher, Zariah and Grace Householder of Victor, Iowa; Scott, Susanne, Hayden and Hadley Householder of Willowbrook, Illinois; Eric, Melissa and Conor Householder of Lindenhurst, Illinois; Dan and Sonja Bell of Schaumburg, Illinois; Ryan, Elizabeth (Kreppel) Remus, Liam and James Kirkpatrick of Genoa City; Tom, Jamie (Householder), Harold, Alvin and Miriam Mutsch of Superior; Paul Sr. and Dorothy (Treml) Bugenhagen of Brookfield; Paul Jr. Bugenhagen of Brookfield; Mark and Wendy Horbinski of Necedah; Trey Horbinski and fiancé Maia Heineck of Milwaukee; Tripp Horbinski of Milwaukee; Gary and Debra Householder of Cedarburg; Mark and Janice (Householder) Nicholson of Tomah; Michael and Kristin Horbinski of Mukwonago.
From Mauston were Carl and Joleen Householder; Shannon Householder and Tyler Franke; Kyel, Kristin (Householder) and Dilynn Kelbel; Ryan, CeeCee Householder; Jenna, Clementine Sokovich; Frances (Treml) Miller, George and Ruth Treml; Carl Miller; David and Peggy Miller, David Householder.
There was a variety of food, a pie contest, games, prizes and raffles.