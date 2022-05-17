 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EILERTSON NAMED OPTIMIST STUDENT OF THE MONTH

The Optimist Sauk Prairie High School Student of the Month for May is senior Rose Eilertson, the daughter of Tatianna and Ronaya Harris. She has been involved in Cheer Squad for four years and with the YTBN all-female Show Choir for the past two. She will attend attending Madison College in the fall studying elementary education. From left, teacher Melissa Frey, grandparents Orie and Kit Eilertson, Rose Eilertson, principal Shane Been and Optimist president Bart Mauch on May 4.

 ELLEN PAUL/Contributed

