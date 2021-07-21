 Skip to main content
Eisenga retires after 47 years
Eisenga retires after 47 years

Betty Eisenga retired from National Exchange Bank & Trust on July 2, after 47 years of service at the Randolph office. Eisenga was vice president of operations & lending where she helped ensure smooth retail deposit operations, fostered an environment of excellent service and helped grow and support the banks presence in Randolph and the surrounding market.

Eisenga is active in the community as a part of the Randolph Chamber of Commerce, the Community Corn Carnival and the Holiday Bazaar.

For more information, visit nebat.com.

Betty Eisenga

Eisenga
