Elder abuse is a growing problem
Juneau County Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services Unit investigates reports regarding elder abuse. Elder abuse can be verbal, physical, neglect, emotional, sexual or financial. Abuse is a growing problem in Wisconsin, negatively affecting the lives of our senior citizens and their families. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was June 16.

In 2020, there were 93 cases of elder abuse investigated by Juneau County APS. Of those 93 cases, 22 were substantiated for abuse.

If abuse or neglect is suspected, contact Juneau County Department of Human Services at 608-847-2400, or the Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-833-586-0107.

