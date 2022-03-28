Election Day spaghetti dinner planned

The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club will host its annual Election Day spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 via drive-thru at the Riviera Bowl and Pizzeria, 51 Polk St, Sauk City.

The menu features spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and dressing, garlic twists and individually wrapped desserts made by members. An adult meal is $10 and a family is $18 – it serves 2-3 people. All proceeds are used to help fund four Optimist Sauk Prairie High School Dollars for Scholars scholarships for graduating seniors.

Enter the drive-thru area on the north side of Ace Hardware to pay and receive a ticket then proceed behind Ace to pull up on the side of Riviera Bowl where members will deliver the meal to your car.