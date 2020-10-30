Election Day spaghetti dinner still on

The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club will host its Election Day Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3 at the Riviera Bowl and Pizzeria, 51 Polk St., Sauk City.
The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread knots and individually-wrapped desserts made by Optimist members. The price is $10 for adults and $18 for a family meal, which will feed 2-3 people.
Proceeds will help fund the four Sauk Prairie Optimist Club scholarships that are part of the Dollars for Scholars program at Sauk Prairie High School, providing scholarships to graduating seniors.
Cars should enter at the north end of Ace Hardware where orders will be taken and payment made. Orders will then be relayed by walkie talkie to the kitchen. Next, cars will be routed by guides to the food pick-up point on the south side of the Riviera, where meals will be delivered to the car by masked Optimist members wearing gloves. Orders will not be taken over the phone.
