 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Election Day spaghetti dinner still on
0 comments

Election Day spaghetti dinner still on

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election Day spaghetti dinner still on

Sauk Prairie Optimist Club members, from left, Diane Shaw, Bart Mauch, and Carol May, the major organizers of the Nov. 3 Election Day Spaghetti Dinner at the Riviera Bowl and Pizzeria on Oct. 21.

 ELLEN PAUL Contributed

The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club will host its Election Day Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day, at the Riviera Bowl and Pizzeria, 51 Polk St., Sauk City.

The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread knots and individually-wrapped desserts made by Optimist members. The price is $10 for adults and $18 for a family meal, which will feed 2-3 people.

Proceeds will help fund the four Sauk Prairie Optimist Club scholarships that are part of the Dollars for Scholars program at Sauk Prairie High School, providing scholarships to graduating seniors.

Cars should enter at the north end of Ace Hardware where orders will be taken and payment made. Orders will then be relayed by walkie talkie to the kitchen. Next, cars will be routed by guides to the food pick-up point on the south side of the Riviera, where meals will be delivered to the car by masked Optimist members wearing gloves. Orders will not be taken over the phone.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News