Eleven graduate dairy academy

Eleven dairy farmers and allied industry professionals graduated from Professional Dairy Producers or PDPW Cornerstone Dairy Academy after completing three pillars of leadership training in the application-based professional-development program. The annual 2021 Cornerstone Dairy Academy was held March 16 in conjunction with the PDPW Business Conference on March 17-18.

The three pillars of the academy are designed to build the skills of dairy farmers and industry professionals who want to lead with purpose, character and integrity. The academy focuses on communication, emotional intelligence, professional etiquette, understanding generational differences, integrity and ethical decision-making, being a visionary thinker and servant-oriented leadership.