 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eleven graduate dairy academy
0 comments

Eleven graduate dairy academy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eleven graduate dairy academy

The 2021 Professional Dairy Producers or PDPW Cornerstone graduates, from left, Derek Brander, Sydney Endres, Cassi Miller, Carissa Backhaus, Katie Holewinski, Rachel Kroeplien, Angie Kuester, Whitney Birschbach, Emily Truttmann, Casey Sell, and Collin Keel on March 18.

 PDPW Contributed

Eleven dairy farmers and allied industry professionals graduated from Professional Dairy Producers or PDPW Cornerstone Dairy Academy after completing three pillars of leadership training in the application-based professional-development program. The annual 2021 Cornerstone Dairy Academy was held March 16 in conjunction with the PDPW Business Conference on March 17-18.

The three pillars of the academy are designed to build the skills of dairy farmers and industry professionals who want to lead with purpose, character and integrity. The academy focuses on communication, emotional intelligence, professional etiquette, understanding generational differences, integrity and ethical decision-making, being a visionary thinker and servant-oriented leadership.

Local graduates include Derek Brander, Spring Green, Brander's Dairy Farm LLC and Sydney Endres, Lodi, American Jersey Cattle Association.

For more information, visit pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News