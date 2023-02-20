Portage Elks Lodge 675 and Wisconsin Elks Association will offer $1,000 scholarships for continuing education at a technical school. There is no age requirement for the scholarships that use the same application. The application is available at wielks.com under the publications and forms tab. The deadline is April 1 to return the completed application to the Portage Lodge P.O. Box 316, Portage, WI 53901.
Elks offer $1K scholarships
