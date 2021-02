Portage Elks Lodge 675 will award a $1,000 scholarship to a prospective student planning to pursue a degree from a technical college. This program is open to anyone regardless of age or gender.

The Wisconsin State Elks also awards a $500 scholarship to one applicant from each lodge. Apply for both with one application at wielks.com, under “Publications and Forms.” The deadline is April 1. For more information, call Rosie at 697-3829.