Elks offers scholarships

Elks Lodge 688 in Baraboo and the Elks National Foundation will hold the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest, available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. Applicants are judged on academics, leadership, service and financial need.

Complete the application online and submit by the Nov. 15 deadline. The 500 national winners will be named in April 2021, after the top 20 finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend and interview for the top awards.

The ENF will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.

For more information or an application, visit elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/mvs.