 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elks offers scholarships
0 comments

Elks offers scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Elks Lodge 688 in Baraboo and the Elks National Foundation will hold the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest, available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. Applicants are judged on academics, leadership, service and financial need.

Complete the application online and submit by the Nov. 15 deadline. The 500 national winners will be named in April 2021, after the top 20 finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend and interview for the top awards.

The ENF will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.

For more information or an application, visit elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/mvs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Crosetto earns certification

Jacob Crosetto, city of Reedsburg, has earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk, which is awarded by the International Institute of…

Community

Portage fall clean-up planned

The city of Portage will collect residential refuse, from city residents only, consisting of large/bulky items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday …

Community

Baraboo library goes fine free

Starting Oct. 1, the Baraboo Public Library is going fine free. There will be no more late fees assessed on overdue items and past late fees w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News