Ellen Paul receives Hometown Hero award

On Sept. 4, the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club and Modern Woodman awarded Ellen Paul with the Hometown Hero award because of her volunteer service to the Sauk Prairie Community. Paul is an active member of the local Optimist Club and many other organizations. She is a Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild Board member and past treasurer and president. A monetary award given to the Hometown Hero to donate to a charity of the recipient's choice will be given to the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club to further their mission to be a "Friend of Youth." Pictured, from left, are Vicki Gullickson, Ellen Paul, Jeff Boll.
