Elm Street Plaza offers sponsorships

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau offers two sponsorship opportunities for the new Elm Street Plaza. The sponsorships can honor a loved one, commemorate the family or promote a business.

Kugel Ball Pavers – A Kugel Ball is a six-foot “floating” granite sphere that sits on a pedestal supported by aquaplaning on a thin film of water, making it rotatable and interactive.

Donor Plaques will be placed on a wall, offered in three sizes for individuals, families and organizations.

For descriptions, pricing, photos and sponsorship form, visit wisdells.com/plazasponsorship.