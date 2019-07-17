The Elroy Fair kicked off the Wisconsin county fair season. The Elroy Fair is a district fair, not a county fair, and includes entries from citizens of Juneau County and anyone living in or in a youth organization in the Norwalk/Ontario/Wilton, Hillsboro, Royall, Wonewoc-Center, Necedah, Mauston, and New Lisbon School Districts. The open class dog, rabbit, and poultry shows are open to anyone living in the State of Wisconsin.
Here is the list of champions and department winners for the 2019 Elroy Fair.
Dairy-Judged by Tammy Voegeli, Arlington; Supreme Champion-Jaden Dreier, Norwalk, Brookwood FFA ; Holstein Champion-Jaden Dreier, Norwalk, Brookwood FFA; Jersey Champion-Kyle Menn, Norwalk, Norwalk Clovers 4-H; Any other breed Champion-Kristi Cleven, Kendall, Monroe County All Breeds Jr. Dairy Club; Champion Grade Holstein-Stacie Kopenhafer, Wonewoc, Wonewoc-Center FFA; Best Uddered Cow-Jaden Dreier, Norwalk, Brookwood FFA; Best Bred & Owned Spruce Cone Award sponsored by Joel Franke-Kyle Menn; Champion Holstein heifer-Matthew Roloff, Wonewoc, Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club; Champion Jersey heifer-Kyle Menn, Norwalk, Norwalk Clovers 4-H; Champion Any other breed hfr.-Brennan O’Rourke, Tomah, Stepping Stones 4-H Club; Champion Grade Holstein hfr.-Karson Weber, Elroy, Stepping Stones 4-H Club; Champion Grade any other hfr.-Kristen Atteln, Wilton, Brookwood FFA; Supreme Champion Bull-Karson Weber, Elroy, Stepping Stones 4-H Club.
Dairy Showmanship-Senior, Reed Franke, Yuba, Syersville Starlets 4-H; Best Fitted-Peyton Clark, Wilton, Brookwood FFA; Intermediate-Gracie Stanek, Elroy, Royall FFA ; Best Fitted-Jaden Dreier, Norwalk, Brookwood FFA; Junior-Brennan O’Rourke, Tomah, Stepping Stones 4-H Club; Best Fitted-Matthew Roloff, Wonewoc, Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club; Adult-Randy Dreier, Norwalk.
Club Herd-Brookwood FFA.
Open Show Grand Champion-Dalton O’Rourke, Tomah, Stepping Stones 4-H Club.
Beef-Judged by Kurt Lehman, Cazenovia; Champion Steer-Ethan Lulich, Lyndon Station, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Reserve Champion Market Beef-Clayton Walsh, Lyndon Station, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion female-Morgan Firlus, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Reserve Champion female-Isabelle Kemper, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Bull-Elle Horn, New Lisbon, Lindina Busy Bees.
Beef Showmanship-Senior, Dawson Firlus, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Intermediate-Ethan Lulich, Lyndon Station, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Junior-Alessandra Roose, Mauston, Blackhawk 4-H; Beginner-Carter Ruland, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H.
Swine-Judged by Matt Doney, Mineral Point; Champion Hog-Allison Wallace, Lyndon Station, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Reserve Champion Hog-Dylan DeWitt, Ontario, Brookwood FFA.
Open Show-Grand Champion, Landyn DeWitt, Ontario.
Swine Showmanship-Senior, Dylan DeWitt, Ontario, Brookwood FFA; Intermediate-Kyle Degner, Hillsboro, Wonewoc Badgers 4-H; Junior-Kendyl Rowe, La Valle, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H.
Sheep-Judged by Brandon Blume, Mineral Point; Champion-Sydney Cherney, Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Reserve Champion-Kendyl Rowe, La Valle, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Ewe-Trenna Cherney, Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Champion Ram-Trenna Cherney, Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H.
Sheep showmanship- Senior, Trenna Cherney, Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Intermediate-Syndey Cherney, Wonewoc, Lyndon Pioneers 4-H; Junior-Kendyl Rowe, La Valle, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H.
Open Show-Grand Champion Market Lamb, Kynsleigh Woolever.
Goats-Judged by Wade Wachter, Mineral Point; Champion Dairy Goat-Dylan DeWitt, Ontario, Brookwood FFA; Champion Meat Goat-Zander Robinson, Elroy, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Market Goat-Mallory Schwartz, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Reserve Champion Market- Mariah Schwartz, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H.
Goat Showmanship-Senior, Tessa Gehri, Wonewoc, Wonewoc-Center FFA; Intermediate-Tyler Schwartz, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Junior-Mariah Schwartz, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H.
Poultry-Judged by Shelby and Sydney Tone, Stoughton; Junior Show, Champion Chicken-Mariah Schwartz, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Pigeon/Dove-Mariah Schwartz, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Waterfowl-Zachary Olson, New Lisbon, Orange Mills 4-H; Champion Duck-Zachary Olson, , New Lisbon, Orange Mills 4-H; Best in Show Poultry-Mariah Schwartz, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Market Bird-Blake Olson, New Lisbon, Orange Mills 4-H; Reserve Champion Market-Tyler Schwartz, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees; Champion Eggs-Nolan Brunken, Reedsburg, Mauston TNT 4-H.
Poultry Showmanship-Senior, AJ Wilcox, Wonewoc, Wonewoc Badgers 4-H; Intermediate-Tyler Schwartz, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees; Junior-Marshall Reiman, Camp Douglas, Orange Mills 4-H.
Open Show-Best in Show-Heath Vasicek, Sparta; Champion Eggs-Heath Vasicek, Sparta.
Rabbits-Judged by Dennis Roloff, Waupaca and Amber Ziebell, Johnson Creek; Junior Show, Best in Show-Kyle Menn, Norwalk, Norwalk Clovers 4-H; Reserve Champion-Mallory Schwartz, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H; Champion Market Roaster-Kyle Menn, Norwalk, Norwalk Clovers 4-H; Champion Market Fryer-Kyle Menn, Norwalk, Norwalk Clovers 4-H.
Rabbit Showmanship-Senior, Deena Degner, Wonewoc, Wonewoc Badgers 4-H; Intermediate-Zaida Carpenter, Wilton, Norwalk Clovers 4-H; Junior-Mariah Schwartz, Mauston, Lindina Busy Bees 4-H.
Open Show-Best in Show-Youth-Lauren Auel, Hillsboro; Reserve Best in Show-Youth-Thomas Wallace, LaFarge; Best in Show-Adult-Doug Brown, Norwalk; Reserve Best in Show-Adult; Heather Frank, Richland Center.
Dogs-Judged by Renee Danhof, Marshfield, and Kayla Menn Hach, Norwalk; Junior Show: Obedience-Beginner Pre-Novice-Genevieve Shull, Reedsburg, Wonewoc Badgers 4-H; Pre-Novice A Gr. 3-7-Marshall Reiman, Camp Douglas, Orange Mills 4-H; Pre-Novice A Gr. 8 and above-Adaline Henry, Mauston, Mauston TNT 4-H; Pre-Novice B Gr. 3-7-Bailey Madden, Oxford, Mauston TNT 4-H; Pre-Novice B Gr. 8 and above-Rachel Dunn, Mauston, Mauston FFA; Novice, A-Brandy Worth, Camp Douglas, Orange Mills 4-H; Novice, B-Elizabeth Colwell, La Valle, Mauston TNT 4-H; Graduate Novice-Allison Colwell, La Valle, Mauston TNT 4-H.
Highest Scoring Dog-Brandy Worth, Camp Douglas, Orange Mills 4-H.
Showmanship-First year-Zaida Carpenter, Wilton, Norwalk Clovers 4-H; Second to Third year-Kyle Menn, Norwalk, Norwalk Clovers 4-H; Four and more years-Brandy Worth, Camp Douglas, Orange Mills 4-H.
Best Jr. Handler-Brandy Worth.
Open Show Obedience-Highest Scoring Dog-Hannah Wilcox-Borg, Tomah Showmanship; Best Youth Handler-Ashley Jaeger, Sparta Showmanship-Best Adult Handler-Kayla Menn Hach, Norwalk.
Cats-Judged by Kayla Menn Hach; Best in Show-Zoe Woods, Hillsboro, Syersville Starlets.
Junior Fair Non-animal Department Grand Champions
Veterinary Science-Hannah Chegwidden, Mauston, Cheery 4-H
Plant and Soil Science-Abby Frisk, New Lisbon, Orange Mills 4-H
Flowers and Houseplants-Kali Engelman, Mauston
Girl Scouts Natural Science, Marshall Reiman, Camp Douglas, Orange Mills 4-H
Early Age-Dalton O’Rourke, Tomah, Stepping Stones 4-H
Cultural Arts-Brandy Worth, Camp Douglas, Orange Mills 4-H
Photography-Shelly Powell, Norwalk, Hill-n-Valley 4-H
Computers-Sarah Dodge, Ontario, Norwalk Clovers 4-H
Woodworking-AJ Wilcox, Wonewoc, Wonewoc Badgers 4-H
Mechanical Science-Zaida Carpenter, Wilton, Norwalk Clovers 4-H
Foods and Nutrition-Amara Mathews, Mauston, Mauston TNT 4-H
Monroe Co. Dairy Promotions-Brandy Worth, Camp Douglas, Orange Mills
Beata Franke Award, Best WI Ag Product-Brandy Worth, Camp Douglas, Orange Mills
Food Preservation-Zaida Carpenter, Wilton, Norwalk Clovers 4-H
Clothing-Elizabeth Colwell, La Valle, Mauston TNT 4-H
Knitting and Crocheting-None
Home Environment-Vanessa Ornes, Sparta, Norwalk Clovers 4-H
Booth-Orange Mills 4-H Club
Juneau County Planter-Lindina Busy Bees 4-H Club
Juneau County Barn Quilt-Norwalk Clovers 4-H Club, Monroe County
Open Class Non-animal Department Grand Champions
Plant and Soil Science-Weston Rumppe
Elroy Flowers and Houseplants-Carol Gross
Mauston Natural Science-Dalton O’Rourke
Tomah Cultural Arts-Sheila Ziegler
Mauston Photography-Elizabeth Carpenter
Wilton Foods and Nutrition-Kim Pufahl
Mauston Food Preservation-Betty Preuss
Wilton Clothing-Becky Colwell
La Valle Knitting and Crocheting-Melissa Brey
Hillsboro Home Environment-Sally Raese, Wonewoc
