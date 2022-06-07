Elroy Fair is June 22-26

The 125th Elroy Fair celebrates “Timeless Traditions” from June 22-26 at Schultz Park, N2435 Highway 82, Elroy. Free gate and parking.

For more information, animal shows and judging, and schedule updates, visit elroyfair.com.

Amusement Passes: MEGA wristband. Good every day, $60 pre-fair and for $70 from Spectrum Enterprises. Daily wristband, $20 pre-fair, $25 at fair; visit spectrumcarnival.com.

Attractions and Shows: Magic and Hypnosis Shows - Mike Winters, Horse Pull, Brew City Wrestling Tractor Pull, Pedal Pull.

Vendors: Royall FFA Ice Cream & Pizza, Elroy Lions Club Food Stand, Elroy Fire Department Beer Garden, expanded Spectrum Carnival.

June 22: No carnival. No vendors. Animal shows.

June 23: No entries before 9 a.m. Pick up all tags and tickets from the Fair Office. Animal exhibits.

5 p.m., Opening Ceremony, Crowning of Fairest of the Fair, Weber Pavilion

6-10 p.m., Carnival wristbands

7 p.m., Horse Pull, $5 admission, free for 5 and younger

June 24: Animal and other exhibits.

1-5 p.m., Carnival wristbands

1 p.m., Magic show with Mike Winters, entertainment tent, free

5 p.m., Hypnotist show with Mike Winters, audience participation: entertainment tent, free

6-10 p.m., Carnival wristbands

7 p.m., Logan Henthorne Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull by Southwest WI Pullers; $10 admission, ages 10 and older; $5, ages 6-9

7-10 p.m., Aaron Scott band, entertainment tent, free

June 25

11 a.m., Magic show with Mike Winters, entertainment tent, free

11 a.m. to 6 p.m., ATV Poker Run, register at Fire Department Stand

1-5 p.m., Carnival wristbands

3 p.m., Magic show with Mike Winters, entertainment tent, free

5 p.m., Hypnotist show with Mike Winters, audience participation: entertainment tent, free

6-10 p.m., Carnival wristbands

TBD, Wing Feed

7 p.m., Brew City Wrestling, $10 ages 6 and older, free for younger

7-11 p.m., Millennial Mayhem Band, entertainment tent, free

June 26

7-11 a.m., Juneau County Dairy Breakfast, entertainment tent, $5/$3

10 a.m., Pedal Tractor Pull, for ages 12 and younger, free

noon, Hypnotist show with Mike Winters, audience participation: entertainment tent, free

noon to 4 p.m., Carnival wristbands

2 p.m., Magic show with Mike Winters, entertainment tent, free

Share a fair memory

The Mid-West Farm Report is teaming up with the Wisconsin Association of Fairs to capture fair memories across generations and across the state to share leading up to fair season.

Maybe you got engaged at a fair, won your first ribbon, or went to your first concert. Whatever it is, we want to hear it.

Two winners will be selected; a Grand Champion winner will receive a premium of $500 and a Reserve Grand Champion will be named and awarded $250. Click here, midwestfarmreport.com/everyone-has-a-fair-story, to submit an official application - record yourself on audio or video, or capture it in writing. Submit your stories today. The Wisconsin Fair Season runs the end of June to the end of September.