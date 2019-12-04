Mile Bluff Medical Center adds Dr. Jenna Sebranek to the healthcare team at Elroy Family Medical Center starting Dec. 9. She will be providing family medicine and pregnancy care to patients. Sebranek wants to make sure her patients are up-to-date on all of their screenings, immunizations, and disease management in order to help them lead healthy lives.
In medical school, she was one of the first students to participate in the Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine. She was specifically trained to meet the diverse healthcare needs of rural communities.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
For appointments, call 608-462-8466.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)