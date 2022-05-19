Elroy Historical Society Museum opens Memorial Day

The Elroy Historical Society Museum, 259 Main St., Elroy, will open from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Memorial Day, May 28 through Labor Day, or by appointment.

Help to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first train to arrive in Elroy in August 1872, and the last train left Elroy on March 24, 1987. For 115 years the railroad was a vital part of Elroy’s history. This history is well documented in displays including the model railroad.

There are many new displays highlighting aspects of Elroy’s history from the 1850s to current times. The Elroy area school display continues to add memorabilia donated by past graduates of Elroy High School. One of the new displays is the “Beanery” restaurant which was located in the railroad depot. Anyone growing up in the Elroy area before 1970 was certain to spend part of their weekend at the Beanery where great hamburgers and fries were just part of the fun meeting all of your friends.

Continual improvements to the Elroy “Main Street” display area includes many items from Main Street stores from the early 1900s.

If interested in serving on the Museum Board which meets 6-8 times a year or in volunteering to give tours, contact Holly Hinzpeter at holly_maplelawn@yahoo.com, or Zach Bender at farmallzach@hotmail.com.