Elroy Party in the Park is July 24

Elroy Party in the Park offers live music, and food. Gates open at 11 a.m. and music begins at 1 p.m. July 24 at the Elroy Fairgrounds, N2435 Highway 82.

Live music features The Bellamy Brothers, The Nelsons Ricky Nelson Remembered, Tom Wopat and Gary Wesley & Raising Red.

Food and beverages onsite and shuttle services available from several locations in Elroy, look for signs. No carry-ins, no pass-outs, no political flags allowed.

Tickets are $25 in advance and includes parking or $30 plus $10 for parking at the gate, call 1-800-331-1225.

For more information, visit facebook.com/erloypartyinthepark.