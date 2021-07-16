 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elroy Party in the Park is July 24
0 Comments

Elroy Party in the Park is July 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Elroy Party in the Park offers live music, and food. Gates open at 11 a.m. and music begins at 1 p.m. July 24 at the Elroy Fairgrounds, N2435 Highway 82.

Live music features The Bellamy Brothers, The Nelsons Ricky Nelson Remembered, Tom Wopat and Gary Wesley & Raising Red.

Food and beverages onsite and shuttle services available from several locations in Elroy, look for signs. No carry-ins, no pass-outs, no political flags allowed.

Tickets are $25 in advance and includes parking or $30 plus $10 for parking at the gate, call 1-800-331-1225.

For more information, visit facebook.com/erloypartyinthepark.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News