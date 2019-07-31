The common council will hold a public hearing 7 p.m. Aug. 13, in the council chambers at the Elroy City Hall, 1717 Omaha St., Elroy, for consideration of application for a conditional use permit to allow an accessory building in a residential district which exceeds 12 feet by 12 feet. Applicant purposes to place a pre-constructed 10 feet by 16 feet shed at 213 Cedar St., Elroy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)