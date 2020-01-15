Elroy quilt show winners

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The Elroy Quilt Show was held Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at the Royall School Complex in Elroy. Winners of the Quilt Show, and corresponding categories are Viewers Choice, JoAnne Liska; Challenge Blocks, first-place Carrie Esch, second-place Shirley Schweiger, third-place Betty Manson; Creative Challenge, first-place Betty Manson, second-place Peg Katuin, third-place Arlene Garvens; Bed Quilt, first-place Sally Sue West, second-place Linda Faivre, third-place Arlen Garvens; Large Wall Hanging, first-place Arlene Garvens, second-place JoAnne Liska, third-place Ardyth Anderson-Winn; Small Wall Hanging, first-place Sonya K. Bradley, second-place Betty Manson, third-place JoAnne Liska; Baby/Lap Quilt, first-place Helen Downing, second-place Dianne Hammer, third-place Linda Fairve; Miscellaneous, first-place Betty Manson, second-place JoAnne Liska, third-place Pamela Board.