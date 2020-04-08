Elroy quilter to feature in AQS QuiltWeek
0 comments

Elroy quilter to feature in AQS QuiltWeek

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elroy quilter to feature in AQS QuiltWeek

JoAnn Blonien of Elroy will feature her quilt "Diamonds Bargello" during the American Quilter's Society in Paducah, Kentucky.

 JOANN BLONIEN/Contributed

JoAnn Blonien of Elroy has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt “Diamonds Bargello” during the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek from April 22-25 at the Schroeder Expo Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

AQS QuiltWeek features more than 400 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quilt makers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 41 states and 16 countries.

For more information, call 1-270-898-7903, or visit americanquilter.com.

+1 
JoAnn Blonien

Blonien
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News