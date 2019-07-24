Bingo is played at 11 a.m. every day at the Elroy senior meal site located at the Grace Lutheran Church, 226 Erickson St., Elroy. If you need a ride to the meal site call us and we will arrange for you to be picked up and taken back home after the meal. The Elroy senior nutrition program is open to all seniors ages 60 and older to participate in the senior dining program.
Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Home delivered meals are available just call 608-462-5175. The Suggested donation is $3.75. The Juneau County Senior Bus is still doing the out of town trips every Friday.
For more information and to reserve a seat, call 608-847-9371.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)