A free meal will be offered at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 17 consisting of stuffed pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, green bean casserole, fluffy fruit salad, and creme de mint dessert at the Grace Lutheran Church, 226 Erickson St., Elroy. The meal site will be closed Dec. 24 for Christmas.
For reservations or volunteers, call 608-462-5175.
The Senior Bus leaves from Elroy on the second Friday of the month. For more information, call 608-847-9371.
Bingo is played at The Elroy Senior Meal Site at 11 a.m. every day that the site is open. The Elroy Senior Nutrition Program invites all seniors age 60 and older to participate in the senior dining program. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Home delivered meals are available. The suggested donation is $3.75.
