Elroy senior meal site for March

A special St. Patrick's Day menu will be available March 17 which includes corn beef, cabbage, potatoes, and carrots. For reservations by March 13, call 608-847-9371. A suggested $3.75 donation will be accepted.

The Senior Bus leaves from Elroy on the second Friday of the month. For more information, call 608-847-9371.

Bingo is played at The Elroy Senior Meal Site at 11 a.m. every day that the site is open. The Elroy Senior Nutrition Program invites all seniors age 60 and older to participate in the senior dining program. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Home delivered meals are available. The suggested donation is $3.75.