Elroy senior meal site offers 3 special meals in May
Three special meals will be offered in May at the Elroy senior meal site.

On May 4, a Mexican menu featuring fajitas and other Mexican items will be served.

On May 7, a special Mother’s Day menu of baked chicken will be served.

On May 28, a barbeque chicken, baked beans and potato salad will be served in remembrance of those who lost their lives serving in the military.

The meal is available to anyone age 60 or older. Anyone on a homebound route will receive a meal automatically. If not on a homebound route, the meal can be picked up at the back door of the church, 226 Erickson St., Elroy.

To reserve a meal one day prior, that can be picked up at the back door of the church, call 608-462-5175. A suggested $4 donation will be accepted. Meals are delivered on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

