Elroy senior meal site offers Easter dinner menu
Elroy senior meal site offers Easter dinner menu

A special Easter menu will be available April 1 which includes stuffed pork loin, mashed potatoes with gravy, oven roasted asparagus, fruit salad, carrot cake and dinner roll. 

The meal is available to anyone age 60 or older. Anyone on a homebound route will receive a meal automatically. If not on a homebound route, the meal can be picked up at the back door of the church, 226 Erickson St., Elroy.

To reserve a meal that can be picked up at the back door of the church, call 608-462-5175 by March 25. A suggested $4 donation will be accepted. 

