Elroy senior meal site offers St. Patrick's Day dinner menu
A special St. Patrick's Day menu will be available March 15 which includes corned beef and cabbage with potatoes and carrots, with fruit salad, scones and dessert. 

The meal is available to anyone age 60 or older. Anyone on a homebound route will receive a meal automatically. If not on a homebound route, the meal can be picked up at the back door of the church, 226 Erickson St., Elroy.

To reserve a meal that can be picked up at the back door of the church, call 608-462-5175 by March 11. A suggested $4 donation will be accepted. 

