Elroy senior meal site offers Thanksgiving dinner
A special Thanksgiving menu will be available Nov. 24 which includes turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, whole-wheat dinner roll and pumpkin pie.

The meal is available to anyone age 60 or older. Anyone on a homebound route will receive a meal automatically. If not on a homebound route, the meal can be picked up at the back door of the church.

To reserve a meal that can be picked up at the back door of the church, call 608-462-5175 by Nov. 17. A suggested $3.75 donation will be accepted. 

