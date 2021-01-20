Elroy senior meal site offers Valentine's dinner

A special Valentine's menu will be available Feb. 11 which includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, scalloped corn, cherry fluff salad, and a special dessert.
The meal is available to anyone age 60 or older. Anyone on a homebound route will receive a meal automatically. If not on a homebound route, the meal can be picked up at the back door of the church, 226 Erickson St., Elroy.
To reserve a meal that can be picked up at the back door of the church, call 608-462-5175. A suggested $4 donation will be accepted.