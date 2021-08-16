 Skip to main content
Elroy Vendor Affair seeks vendors
The second annual Elroy Vendor Affair seeks local artists, craftspeople, services, and small and home businesses to display their goods and services during Apple Dumpling Days from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Schultz Park at the Elroy Fairgrounds. FREE for the public to attend

Apple Dumpling Day is a race day for marathoners, half marathoners, 2kers, and includes a children’s race. For more information visit appledumplingdayraces.com/registration.

The Lion’s Club, a new partner in the Elroy Vendor Affair, will offer food, drinks, and apple dumplings for purchase.

For more information, visit facebook.com/elroyvendorafffair. To participate, email Kelly at kelly@kellylupton.com or Jared at djjrod.wi@gmail.com.

