Emergency communications grants awarded

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Office of Emergency Communications awarded 24 grant projects totaling $2.1 million in federal funding to local public safety answering points across Wisconsin. Funding will be used for projects related to the upgrade/replacement of existing end of life equipment to be NextGen9-1-1 capable. Local grants were awarded to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, $102,636.19; Sauk County, $134,010.87; Wisconsin Dells Police Department, $72,921.