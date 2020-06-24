Emergency communications grants awarded
Emergency communications grants awarded

The Office of Emergency Communications awarded 24 grant projects totaling $2.1 million in federal funding to local public safety answering points across Wisconsin. Funding will be used for projects related to the upgrade/replacement of existing end of life equipment to be NextGen9-1-1 capable. Local grants were awarded to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, $102,636.19; Sauk County, $134,010.87; Wisconsin Dells Police Department, $72,921.

