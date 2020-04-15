Emergency order closing South Lake Road

Gov. Tony Evers directed the Department of Natural Resources to close several state parks indefinitely to protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites due to unprecedented crowds, litter, and vandalism. Therefore, by Wisconsin Statute 323.14(4)(a), the town chair orders that South Lake Road is closed until the order is lifted by Gov. Evers, or the Wisconsin Legislature, reopening Devil’s Lake State Park, or by order of the Merrimac Town Board. This resolution may be ratified, altered, modified or repealed by the full town board at its next scheduled meeting on April 22.