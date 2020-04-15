Emergency order closing South Lake Road
0 comments

Emergency order closing South Lake Road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers directed the Department of Natural Resources to close several state parks indefinitely to protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites due to unprecedented crowds, litter, and vandalism. Therefore, by Wisconsin Statute 323.14(4)(a), the town chair orders that South Lake Road is closed until the order is lifted by Gov. Evers, or the Wisconsin Legislature, reopening Devil’s Lake State Park, or by order of the Merrimac Town Board. This resolution may be ratified, altered, modified or repealed by the full town board at its next scheduled meeting on April 22.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Dairy breakfast cancelled

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee have cancelled this year’s June dairy brunch due to the Covid-19 virus and the unknown imp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News