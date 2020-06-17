Emergency relief funds awarded to nonprofits

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Friends of the Lodi Public Library, North Freedom Public Library and Sauk County Historical Society received Wisconsin Humanities Cares Relief Grant emergency funding to help support operations during the Covid-19 pandemic. Funding was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the $2.2 trillion Cares Act economic stabilization plan. A second application period is scheduled to open June 15 with a deadline of July 15.